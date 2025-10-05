Movies-Web Series Streaming On OTT This Week: War 2, Mirai, Veduvan, Search The Naina Murder Case, Kurukshetra And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5, among others. The list includes movies such as War 2, Mirai, Caramelo, Kurukshetra and True Haunting.

Movies releasing on OTT this week

War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer action thriller War 2 released theatrically on August 14 worldwide. The latest and the 6th YRF spyverse entry had high expectations riding on it, the movie crashed hard after its first weekend. Reportedly, War 2 is just a few days away from its OTT release, and while it may find a new lease of life on streaming, how it has fared commercially will be looked at closely by the makers.

Release Date: October 9

Where to watch: Netflix

Mirai

Telugu star Teja Sajja made a smashing comeback with the superhero spectacle Mirai, and it turned into a blockbuster. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the movie impressed audiences with its mythological theme, thrilling action, and state-of-the-art VFX. Now, Mirai is ready for its digital debut as the makers officially confirm its arrival on OTT.

Release Date: October 10

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering

A Philly comedian, known as "The Shaman," delivers unfiltered stand-up tackling social issues, exploring homelessness, race, and contemporary relationships.

Release Date: October 7

Where to watch: Netflix

Caramelo

Release Date: October 8

Where to watch: Netflix

A Match

Release Date: October 10

Where to watch: Zee5

Web Series Releasing On OTT this week

Veduvan

Starring Coolie fame Kanna Ravi in the lead, the series promises an intense love, betrayal, and redemption story that blends strong performances with an emotionally charged narrative.

Release Date: October 10

Where to watch: Zee5

Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra is a 2025 Netflix original animated series that retells the Mahabharata through the eyes of 18 key warriors, highlighting the moral dilemmas they face during the battle of Kurukshetra.

Release Date: October 10

Where to watch: Netflix

Search: The Naina Murder Case

Release Date: October 10

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Dr Seuss’s Horton!

Release Date: October 6

Where to watch: Netflix

True Haunting

Release Date: October 7

Where to watch: Netflix

Is It Cake? Halloween

Release Date: October 8

Where to watch: Netflix

The Resurrected