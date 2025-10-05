Stars Of 80s Reunite: Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Venkatesh Daggubati, Revathy And Other Veterans Pose Together At Annual Getogether

Animal print took over the annual 1980s stars' reunion this year. On October 5, Chiranjeevi took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share the photos from the annual get-together, which also featured Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Revathy, Venkatesh Daggubati, among others. The photos are now doing the rounds on social media.

Class of 80s reunites in a picture-perfect setting

Traditionally, a bunch of actors who were at the peak of their careers in the 1980s meet each other in a reunion every year. However, this reunion was paused for the last three years. The get-together took place again last week at the residence of actor-director Rajkumar Sethupathy and Sripriya in Chennai. Glimpses from the reunion were shared by Chiranjeevi and select others.

The mega star shared the photos with the caption, “Every reunion with my beloved friends from the 80s is a walk down memory lane, filled with laughter, warmth, and the same unbreakable bond we’ve shared for decades.” He added, “So many beautiful memories, and yet every meet feels as fresh as the first!" In the photos, the actors could be seen posing in animal print outfits, which seemed to be the theme of the event.



Actress Revathy also shared the photos on her Instagram account to share the caption, “#classof80stillrocks An evening meeting friends we otherwise hardly meet… people we have worked with… the only group that meets over 12years… thanks to Lissy, Hasini, Poornima, Rajkumar and Khushbu who tirelessly work towards an evening where just being together is happiness… Class of '80s ROCK!!!”