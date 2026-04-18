₹160 Crore For Jailer 2? Streaming Deal For Rajinikanth Starrer Sets A New Benchmark In Kollywood

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian movies this year. The release date of the action comedy has not been shared officially by the makers, but speculation is rife that it may hit the screens over the Independence Day weekend, just like the first installment did in 2023. Director Nelson Dilipkumar has roped in what is being perceived as possibly the biggest star cast, with cameos of stars like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Nora Fatehi, Vijay Sethupathi and more set to entertain fans, alongside the returning cast of Rajini, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar.

A few days back, the team of Jailer 2 faced a major issue when the movie's scenes were reportedly leaked online. Sun Pictures even warned against the circulation of the leaked footage from the movie. This followed right after Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which is held up over its censor clearance, fell victim to piracy. While Jailer 2 leak has been plugged for now, the team is making sure that no such incident is repeated.

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Meanwhile, several media reports claim that the team has locked its OTT partners and the deal has been cracked at a staggering amount, making Jailer 2 the highest-grossing Kollywood film for its digital rights. It is said that Prime Video has splurged ₹160 crore for acquiring the post-theatrical streaming rights of the Rajinikanth starrer. Jailer 2 has broken the record of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, whose streaming rights were sold for a whopping ₹150 crore to Netflix.

Jailer 2 is expected to release over the Independence Day weekend this year | Image: X

The first installment of Jailer is streaming on Prime Video in multiple languages, and almost three years ago, its OTT rights were sold for ₹100 crore. The 60% hike in the streaming rights of the sequel rests on the promise that Jailer 2 could turn out to be the first ₹1000 crore grosser in Tamil cinema.