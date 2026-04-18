Ex Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel’s Granddaughter Sanskruti Jayana Makes Acting Debut In Krishnavataram Part 1 | Watch

Sanskruti Jayana, the granddaughter of Anandiben Patel, former Chief Minister of Gujarat and the current Governor of Uttar Pradesh, has taken the path less travelled in her family. She is all set to make her acting debut as Satyabhama in Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart. Unlike a conventional launch in a commercial, mainstream Hindi film project, Sanskruti's debut comes in a mythological saga based on Lord Krishna.

Sanskruti Jayana plays Satyabhama in Krishnavataram Part 1 | Image: YouTube screengrab

Sanskruti’s entry into cinema has been a deeply personal and spiritual journey. In Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart, she plays Satyabhama -not just as a character, but as the emotional and narrative anchor of the story. The film explores the life of Lord Krishna through her lens, bringing forward lesser-known stories of love, strength and inner transformation. In the movie, Siddharth Gupta plays the divine Lord Krishna, Sushmitha Bhat features as Radha and Nivaashiyni Krishnan essays Rukmini. Krishnavataram Part 1 is directed by Hardik Gajjar and arrives in cinema halls on May 7.

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The trailer of the film was released recently and has garnered over 3.5 million views on YouTube alone. The clip not only teases grand visuals and a deeply immersive movie-watching experience that will transport viewers to the times of Krishna, but will also explore human emotions like love, longing and sacrifice.

Sanskruti Jayana: Successful entreprenuer-turned-actress

Sanskruti's academic and creative journey took her from Ahmedabad to London, where she studied fashion management and business, while also training professionally in acting and dance across the UK and USA in prestigious universities like RADA, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film School, New York Film Academy and London College of Fashion.

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Sanskruti's childhood was spent not just in institutions of influence, but in fields, villages and community spaces, working alongside her parents in initiatives like Seva Café, a gift-economy café rooted in compassion and service and Manav Sadhna’s programs supporting over 8,000 children.

Sanskruti Jayana has also worked in the lifestyle and beauty industry | Image: Instagram