₹4000 Crore Ramayana To Recover 25% Of Its Staggering Budget From OTT Deal? Producer Namit Malhotra Sets Agenda For Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer

Ramayana: Part 1 teaser was shared by the makers on April 2, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. While the background score from Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman and the grand scale of the mythological adaptation were well-received, the look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and the VFX work on the demons have attracted criticism. Many even questioned where the alleged ₹4000 crore budget for the two-part film has been funneled if not on visual effects. Those defending the makers claimed that "it was just a teaser" and more awaits audiences come Diwali.

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that producer Namit Malhotra has reportedly turned down a massive offer for the post theatrical OTT rights of Ramayana as he is confident that a better deal can be cracked.

"Namit received an offer of ₹700 crore for both the films put together, which is the highest ever by a margin for an Indian Film. But he took no time to reject the offer. Given the mammoth cost of ₹4000 crore, Namit and his team feel that Ramayana deserves more as it's a legacy film that will speak to generations ahead. He is expecting ₹1000 crore deal from OTT players, leaving ₹3000 crore to be recovered from other sources, including global theatrical," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

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Ramayana duology is directed by Nitesh Tiwari | Image: X

"It's a film that gives all platforms a global reach. And ₹1000 crore for two films put together is a rather good price given the potential. He is holding the rights close to his chest and will partner with the right player at the right price. There's a possibility for him to sell just part one now, and hold back on part two till the release of part one, a strategy that team Dhurandhar opted for," the source further stated.

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