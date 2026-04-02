Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun's Latest Movie Euphoria Now Streaming On OTT, Know When And Where To Watch

Dhurandhar fame Sara Arjun was seen in the Telugu film Euphoria before the release of the Ranveer Singh fronted now-blockbuster sequel. Unlike the Dhurandhar franchise, Euphoria did not fare well at the box office. However, it has now debuted on OTT and will look to find new audiences.

When and where to watch Euphoria movie online?

Euphoria is now streaming on ETV Win. The 2 hour and 28 minute long A rated movie is streaming in its original Telugu version only with subtitles. The movie stars Bhumika Chawla, Sara Arjun, Vignesh Gavireddy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prudhviraj Addala, Likhita Yalamanchali and Nassar. Sara's intense and central role in Euphoria has been lauded. Some even praised how she switched gears from Yalina Jamali in Dhurandhar to Chaitra in Euphoria effortlessly.

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In the movie, Vindhya Vemulapalli (Bhumika), the principal of one of the top colleges, shocks everyone by approaching the High Court and filing a case against herself. What pushed a respected academician to take the blame publicly? What exactly is the crime she is confessing to? How is this decision tied to Chaitra (Sara Arjun)? The film unravels these questions.

Director says there were no OTT buyers for Euphoria

During a recent press meet, director Gunasekhar said that initially, a couple of OTT players weren't willing to buy Euphoria for streaming due to its "bold content". “The film might not have performed well because of its title too. I request audiences to watch such content-driven films in theatres. Two OTT platforms even refused to buy the film due to its bold content and its unfiltered narration. OTT platforms generally don’t have many inhibitions, but even they were hesitant to acquire the rights,” he shared.