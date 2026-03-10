Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par To Make Its OTT Debut After YouTube Rental Release

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par hit the theatres last year in June. The film emerged as the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Following its theatrical run, the veteran actor released the film on YouTube's on-demand platform. Nearly a year after its theatrical release, Khan has finally decided to release the film on an OTT platform.

When and where to watch Sitaare Zameen Par?

The film will make its OTT debut on SonyLIV, but the makers have yet to announce a date. Helmed by RS Prasanna, the film follows Gulshan Arora (played by Khan), a basketball coach whose life takes an unexpected turn after a drunk-driving incident lands him in community service. As part of his sentence, he is assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players for a basketball tournament. "What begins as a reluctant responsibility soon transforms into a deeply personal journey, as Gulshan discovers the team's resilience, spirit, and extraordinary outlook on life -- ultimately realising that they become his greatest teachers."

Apart from Khan, the film also featured Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra.

When Aamir Khan opened up about his decision to sell the digital rights of Sitaare Zameen Par

Last year in September, Khan expressed his wish to sell digital as well as satellite rights. In an interview with Komal Nahta, Aamir corrected his statement, which was apparently mistaken by the audience. “I never said that I’ll never give my film to OTT. I have no issue with them. I have an issue with the fact that films are arriving on OTT so soon (after theatrical release). I want to open one more window." He further explained how producers can earn smartly, "Firstly, you’ll earn theatrically, after which you can earn on pay-per-view. Then you can come on OTT and satellite. That’s the correct exploitation of a film.”

Sitaare Zameen Par grossed ₹266 crore worldwide, emerging as the eleventh highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.