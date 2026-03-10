XO, Kitty Season 3 Trailer: Still Obsessed With Min Ho, Lara Jean Arrives In Seoul To Help Navigate Sister Katherine's Romantic Life

The much-awaited trailer of XO, Kitty Season 3 is finally here, and Kitty's love life has gotten all the more complicated. However, the good news is Lana Condor is set to reprise her role as Lara Jean Song Covey to offer sisterly guidance to her younger sister Anna Cathcart, fondly known as Kitty. Along with the trailer, the makers have also announced the show's release date.

(A still from the XO, Kitty 3 trailer | Image: YouTube)

Watch XO, Kitty Season 3 trailer

The over two-minute video starts with excited Kitty entering her senior year at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). As the time arrives to decide on college, she takes out her 'Senior Sunset List' to help her decide which career she should choose for college. The list also includes the things she has to do before concluding her final year, including "Celebrate Chuseok with my family", "Slay midterms," and "Perfect 18th birthday party," among others.

However, the most pressing item on her list is to define her relationship with Min Ho (played by Sang Heon Lee) and have an "epic second kiss". As she tries to understand her feelings, things become confusing and difficult, and Kitty asks her sister, Lara Jean, for help.

(A still from the XO, Kitty 3 trailer | Image: YouTube)

In the next frame, we see LJ booking a flight for Seoul and arriving at Kitty's dome, leaving her surprised. The one piece of advice LJ gives is, "We can't just stop living our lives. We have to follow our hearts and trust that it will lead us to our next great adventure."

(A still from the XO, Kitty 3 trailer | Image: YouTube)

Will Kitty be able to confess her feelings to Min Ho? Well, we will have to wait for the third season to stream in April.

Yes, the third instalment is going to stream on Netflix on April 2.

