Amar Singh Chamkila Actor Anjum Batra Receives Memorabilia From Kesar Singh Tikki's Family

Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is receiving positive reviews from critics, celebrities and the audience. The Imtiaz Ali directorial debuted on Netflix on April 12. Anjum Batra plays Kesar Singh Tikki, a close friend of late legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila, in his biopic. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Anjum revealed how real-life Tikki's daughter reacted to seeing him in the film.

Anjum Batra receives a message from real-life Tikki's daughter

During the interview, Anjum Batra revealed that he regrets not getting to meet Kesar Singh Tikki in person while Amar Singh Chamkila was being filmed. It is because Tikki died in January 2024. However, he received a text message from Tikki's daughter after she saw Imtiaz Ali's film, which starred him, Diljit and Parineeti.

Real-life Tikki with Chamkila and Amarjot | Image: Instagram

"But his daughter texted me three days ago after watching the film, saying, ‘You look just like my dad.’ The family has invited me to their home in Ludhiana; I’ll meet them soon. They also sent me old pictures of Tikki sir and Chamkila ji," Batra said.

Anjum Batra opens up about playing Tikki in Amar Singh Chamkila

Anjum Batra prepared for his role before the shoot for Amar Singh Chamkila began. The actor gained weight to match Kesar Singh Tikki's appearance in the Imtiaz Ali-directed film. Imtiaz knew exactly how to play Tikki because he had interacted with him while he was alive. "He is the kind of director who fills you with so much material that you know the man [you have to play], and the performance just comes out when the camera rolls," said Batra.

A still from Chamkila | Image: Parineeti/Instagram

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila featured Diljit Dosanjh as the main lead opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film is the biopic of the late Punjabi artist Chamkila, who was shot dead along with his wife Amarjot Kaur in 1988.