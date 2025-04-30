Another Simple Favor X Review: Netizens Praise Blake Lively-Anna Kendrick's Chemistry But Call Film 'A Shoddy Sequel'

Another Simple Favor X Review: The Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick starrer will begin streaming from May 1 on Amazon Prime Video. X (formerly Twitter) users who caught the film early in the day took to their accounts to share their first impression of the movie. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favour, but social media users have given a collective thumbs down to the second part of the movie.

Another Simple Favor first impressions do not paint a pretty picture

X users took to their social media accounts to share the first impression of the Blake Lively film, and it was far from the glowing reviews makers expected. Most comments highlighted the cons of the film. Some even raised questions on the need for the makers to come up with a sequel. However, the actress's performances received high praise from the social media users. The main critique of the film has been around the movie's plot and screenplay.



A comment on X read, "Another Simple Favor Review: Kendrick & Lively's Chemistry Can't Save Silly Sequel Paul Feig's Another Simple Favor has arrived, and while fans of the first film won't be entirely disappointed, this sequel struggles to reach the same heights." Another read, “Another Simple Favor review: Another Simple Favor is a glamorously fun thriller, even though it turns out to be too crazy to believe by the end. And in classic Simple Favor style Lively still leaves room for more, possibly to seal the deal with a trilogy next year!" Another read, “I wasn’t a huge fan of the plot in Another Simple Favor. I enjoyed the first movie significantly more. It wasn’t a bad movie to watch but left me uncomfortable at times and I felt they could have done a better job with it.”