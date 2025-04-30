Vaani Kapoor Blocks Out Boycott Calls For Pak Collab With Fawad Khan In Abir Gulaal, Attends Raid 2 Premiere With Ajay Devgn

Updated April 30th 2025, 22:31 IST
Vaani Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh are gearing up for the release of their film Raid 2. A sequel to the 2018 film, the crime thriller will hit the big screens on May 1. A day before the release of the film, the makers held a special screening on April 30.
Vaani Kapoor, who is facing boycott calls for featuring opposite Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal, also attended the screening. This is the first time the actress has attended the pre-release events of Raid 2. Photos and videos of the actress are now going viral online.
For the screening, Vaani Kapoor opted for a simple, white-coloured salwar suit set. She teamed the look with matching footwear and statement earrings. The actress will essay the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in the film, which will follow the IRS officer Amy Patnaik's crackdown on another white collar crime. The film features Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist.
Before its release, Raid 2 has amassed a significant buzz at the box office. The film has already sold 46396423 tickets for day 1, amounting to ₹4.64 crore, as per Sacnilk. Given the spot bookings and Labour Day holiday on the day of release, the film is expected to open to a massive collection.
The movie will hit the big screens alongside Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari's starrer Bhoothnii. Other regional releases like Suriya starrer Tamil movie Retro and Nani headliner Telugu action flick Hit 3: The Third Case will also hit the big screens on May 1.
