In anticipation of its massive release on April 5, 2024, NTR's much-awaited film Devara has encountered a roadblock in the overseas market. While 80% of the shoot has been completed, the pre-release buzz is soaring in Telugu states. However, the overseas market tells a different story with distributors quoting ₹ 22 crore for the action drama. In contrast, the film's producers NTR and his brother Kalyan Ram, are holding out for nothing less than ₹ 30 crore.

Devara poster | Image: X/devaramovie

Will Jr NTR take YRF’s help?

If the deal doesn't materialise, OTT Play reports that NTR is considering the support of Yash Raj Films for the film's overseas release. Having developed a close association with Yash Raj Films during the making of War 2, NTR is reportedly seeking their expertise in distribution.

Negotiations are ongoing and NTR's team is exploring multiple options for selling the overseas rights of Devara. Meanwhile, distributors in the US are reluctant to invest heavily and have cited the underwhelming performance of Acharya, Koratala Siva's previous film starring Chiranjeevi.

More about Devara

Despite the overseas challenges, the pre-release business is roaring high in Telugu states. Riding high on the success of RRR, NTR's star power and the impactful teaser of Devara have fueled immense anticipation for the actor’s next. The film has been planned as a two-part saga and will wrap up the first part of shooting by the end of February.

In a strategic move, NTR has also postponed his other project with Prasanth Neel to 2025 and has dedicated his commitment to Devara. The film will see a release in Hindi and all Southern languages. With notable names like Anirudh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan associated with the project, the stakes and anticipation around Devara are sky-high.