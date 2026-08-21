Bandar OTT Release: Bobby Deol's Crime-Thriller To Stream On ZEE5 From...

Days after its theatrical release, Bobby Deol-starrer 'Bandar' is now all set for its OTT journey.

The film will now be available on ZEE5 from August 28.

Rooted in the #MeTooForMen discourse, Bandar follows "the story of a man whose life is upended by an accusation from a woman, where public perception, media scrutiny and social judgement take hold long before the truth can emerge."

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, and Saba Azad.

For Bobby Deol, "Bandar was one of those rare projects that pushed him completely out of his comfort zone."

"The character demanded a lot from me, not just as an actor, but as a person. I had to let go of my inhibitions, trust the process, and fully surrender to Anurag's vision. What I love about Anurag's storytelling is that he never takes the obvious route. He encourages you to explore the uncomfortable, the unexpected, and that's what made this journey so rewarding. Playing this role was both challenging and liberating, and I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it. The film has a special place in my heart and I'm hopeful that its premiere on Hindi Zee 5 will give it the wider audience it deserves and allow more viewers to experience this unique story," he said, as per a press note.

Director Anurag Kashyap said, "What drew me to this story was its willingness to ask difficult questions, including one that society is often uncomfortable confronting: can men be victims too? The film challenges audiences to look beyond black-and-white narratives and consider the uncomfortable grey areas that often exist in real life. It asks whether we are truly willing to listen before we judge and whether our understanding of victimhood, truth and empathy is sometimes influenced by our own assumptions."

Anurag Kashyap added, "The film is anchored by some exceptional performances, especially from Bobby, who completely immersed himself in the character and brought a vulnerability and intensity that the role demanded. Whatever the journey of the film may have been so far, I believe the story remains relevant and worthy of discussion. I'm glad that Bandar will now reach a wider audience on Hindi Zee 5, and I hope viewers engage with it, interpret it in their own way, and keep the conversation going long after the film ends." (ANI)

