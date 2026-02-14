Dhanush Legal Notice Controversy: Know Why Production House Is Demanding ₹20 Crore From Actor Over 2016 Film

Dhanush has courted a legal controversy yet again. Local media publications have reported that the production house Thenandal Films has served a legal notice to the actor. As per the reports, the production house has sought compensation of ₹20 crore from Dhanush over a decade-long hold-up on his commitment to star in a movie by the banner.

Why has the production house served Dhanush with a legal notice?

OneIndia Tamil has shared that the production house is suing Dhanush for signing a film with them in 2016, but never actually shooting for it. The report suggested that the actor agreed to sign the film, Naan Rudran, with them, but has not given a single shot in a decade.



Also Read: Dhanush Collaborates With New Production House For First Film Since Ban By TFPC Lifted

A file photo of Dhanush | Image: IMDb

In their complaint, the banner has shared that initially, Dhanush was brought on board as an actor and director. However, he later stepped down as director, and he failed to provide the complete screenplay, leading to prolonged delays in the movie. The production house also claimed that ₹20 crore has already been spent in the pre-production of the movie, including the paid expenses of two other actors in the movie, Nagarjuna Akkineni and SJ Suryah. Thenandal Films has sought compensation for the amount from Dhanush and has threatened legal action if the payment is not made within the stipulated time. The actor's response in the case is awaited.



Also Read: Tamil Film Producers Stand By Decision On Temporary Ban, Further Action After Aug 1 Meeting

Dhanush's earlier trouble with the Tamil Film Producers Council

This is not the first time Dhanush has come in the line of fire over incomplete projects. In July 2024, the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) issued a diktat announcing a halt on all new films and projects before clearing backlogs. Dhanush's name cropped up in the middle of the storm after Sri Thenandal Films claimed that the actor had taken advances from them but never shot for the movie. Sri Thenandal Films, in their statement, wrote, "In the situation where Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting work on new films starring actor Dhanush.” However, at the time, the film body and the actor reached a temporary settlement.