Bhooth Bangla OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Online?

Bhooth Bangla OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy starrer performed well at the box office. The film was widely hailed by the audience and critics, emerging successful in the domestic market. After a successful theatrical run, the film is all set to make its debut on a digital platform in June 2026.

When and where to watch Bhooth Bangla on OTT?

Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film marks his second Hindi-language horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa. After the film's successful run in the theatres, it will reportedly premiere on June 12 on streaming giant Netflix. However, neither the makers nor the digital platform has confirmed the reports. So we will have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Bhooth Bangla box office report

The film, which was released on April 17, earned ₹16 crore on the opening day. So far, the film has earned ₹262.35 crore worldwide, with ₹176.05 crore collected in India. It has become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 as well as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

Bhooth Bangla crew alleges non-payment

According to a report in Mid-Day, a vendor claimed that Balaji Telefilms Limited owes him close to ₹30 lakh in fees. "Payments are getting stuck for months. Once the film releases, it becomes difficult to get the money out. The 90-day invoice clearance has become a thing of the past,” a vendor was quoted as saying.

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Another crew member alleged that they have been waiting for months to be paid their fee of ₹18 lakh and alleged that non-payment is becoming a common problem in the entertainment industry. “Top talent and key vendors are prioritised when it comes to payment. The crew is asked to wait,” a crew member told the portal.