Cheekatilo X Review: Netizens Dub Sobhita Dhulipala's Crime Thriller 'Predictable' And 'Ordinary', Advise Director Sharan Koppisetty To...

Cheekatilo X Review: Sobhita Dhulipala's suspense crime thriller has finally premiered on OTT today, January 23. The movie has now become one of the talking points on social media as the audience is busy lauding the performance of Sobhita, but calling out the plot and screenplay. Several users have also penned advice for director Sharan Koppisetty, who is known for Kirrak Party.

Netizens review Cheekatilo

Movie buffs watched the movie currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and immediately took to X to pen their reviews. A user called Sobhita's performance "compelling" and wrote, "Cheekatilo stands tall in intent and performance. Sobhita Dhulipala is compelling and the investigation keeps you engaged with the film landing a hard-hitting message. The climax deserves special applause!"

Another user wrote the film benefited from the "solid technical" craft and background score. "But the film’s emotional spine is clearly #SobhitaDhulipala. She carries the story with confidence, maintaining a calm intensity throughout. Her performance grows with the film, culminating in a climax that feels earned and emotionally satisfying. A well-made crime thriller that relies on performance and intent rather than gimmicks," the user added.

"A well executed investigation thriller, a 5 more minute revealing part would’ve been a better ending to this. #SobhithaDhulipala mam was too good, couldn’t take my eyes off her!" another user wrote.

However, a section of the internet criticised the film and called the plot repetitive. "#CheekatiloOnPrime average serial-killer thriller ayyina, #shobithadhulipala performance, #Sricharanpakala music & climax work ayyayi, investigation portions matram konchem lag," reads the review.

"Attempt to make ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING gone wrong. Less suspense. More melodrama. Very ordinary screenplay. The final plot twist is predictable but not convincing at all. Apparently, this is KIRRAK PARTY's director's film. He needs to watch more Malayalam films. Felt good to see #EshaChawla after a long time," reads another review.

"Barely anything to thrill. #Cheekatilo has good OTT production, but the thrills are almost nonexistent. The female lead’s unconvincing investigation and a familiar final reveal make it an unimpressive attempt at a crime thriller. Just for a lazy OTT evening, nothing more," reads a review.

