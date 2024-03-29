×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Crew On OTT: When And Where To Watch Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Starrer On Digital

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited heist comedy arrived in theatres on March 29 and here's where it will start streaming on OTT.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Crew
Crew | Image:X
  • 2 min read
After much anticipation, the highly awaited film Crew finally took flight on Friday, with a star-studded cast including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The dynamic trio is portraying the roles of flight attendants in this Rajesh Krishnan-directed heist comedy. The movie arrived in theatres on the big screens on the Good Friday weekend of March 29, 2024.

The question that has now taken over everyone’s mind: where will viewers catch the film after its theatrical run?

Where to watch Crew on OTT?

Netflix has emerged as the chosen OTT platform for Crew and is set to be available for streaming approximately two months after its theatrical release. This strategic partnership promises to bring the laughter and excitement of the film to a wider audience worldwide.

What is the Crew all about?

For those unfamiliar with the storyline, Crew revolves around the lives of three close friends who work as flight attendants for Kohinoor Airlines. Their peaceful existence is disrupted by an unexpected turn of events, plunging them into a vulnerable situation. As they deal with unforeseen challenges, the trio must summon all their courage and wit to navigate through the chaos.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, Crew also stars Rajesh Sharma as Mittal, the meticulous chief financial officer of Kohinoor Airlines, alongside Saswata Chatterjee, who portrays Vijay Walia, the assertive chairman of the airline.

 

 

Tabu shines as Geeta Sethi, the in-flight supervisor of Kohinoor Airlines, while Kareena Kapoor Khan brings her seasoned expertise to the role of senior flight attendant Jasmine Kohli. Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Divya Rana, a dedicated junior flight attendant. Joining them are Diljit Dosanjh as the CBI sub-inspector Jaiveer Singh Rathore and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance as the defaulter millionaire Arun Sethi.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

