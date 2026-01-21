Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: This Is When Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Starrer Is Expected To Stream

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy action thriller debuted in cinema halls on December 5. The movie arrived with decent expectations but turned the game around in its opening weekend. Banking on a positive word of mouth, the collections scaled astronomically and Dhurandhar soon became the highest grossing film in Hindi, beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. With its near ₹1400 crore worldwide gross, it has also found a place in the list of highest grossing Indian films.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has already garnered immense love from audiences in India and overseas. It's sequel is one the way and will debut in theatres on March 19. Before that, Dhurandhar will premiere on OTT.

When and where to watch Dhurandhar on OTT?

Dhurandhar's digital rights have been purchased by Netflix for a record breaking price of ₹130 crore. Though not confirmed by the makers, the film is expected to debut on streaming on January 30. While Dhurandhar only released in Hindi, it will be interesting to see if it will stream in other Indian languages or not.

Dhurandhar 2 to release in multiple languages

The makers have officially announced Dhurandhar 2 is slated for a grand Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026 release on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global rollout. The distributors and exhibitors from the South of India flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans calling for the film to be made available in regional languages. Dhurandhar 2 is reportedly titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge and its teaser will be attached with Border 2 prints.