Dhurandhar The Revenge Uncensored Version On OTT: Watch Unmuted, International Cut Of Ranveer Singh Starrer On This Streaming Platform

Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: The craze for Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh movie has refused to die down even after months of its release. The spy thriller franchise has dominated social media discourse and has wreaked havoc at the box office ever since its release in March. After its theatrical run, the movie piqued fans' interest over its OTT release. Now Netflix has announced the release date of Dhurandhar The Revenge uncensored version, on the platform.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge begins streaming on Netflix

Despite being passed by an ‘A’ certificate, the theatrical print of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in India underwent serious cuts by CBFC. Some gore scenes, as well as explicit language was trimmed by the censor board. However, the International prints of the movie featured all such scenes, and the clips soon began circulating online.

Now, Netflix has announced the release of the international cut of the Ranveer Singh starrer. As per reports, this version of Dhurandhar 2 is likely to feature unmuted curse words and all extreme violence scenes cut in the previous theatrical and digital streaming versions. The film will stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam from June 19, exactly three months after the film's theatrical release.

The release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Netflix comes after the film was already streaming on JioHotstar. The ‘raw and undekha’ version of the Aditya Dhar directorial landed on the platform earlier this month, on June 4. This means that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now available to stream on two OTT platforms. The first part of the movie is already available on Netflix.

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The Dhurandhar franchise has amassed a total of nearly ₹3000 crore at the box office. The sequel stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal. The films are produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.