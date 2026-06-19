Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 7: Youth Endorsement Helps Imtiaz Ali's Film Push Past ₹12 Crore Before Cocktail 2 Release

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga hit the big screens on June 12, among a crowded release. The movie clashed with Haunted 3D, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhaagya Vidhaata and several other regional and Hollywood movies. Owing to a postive word of mouth and massive endorsement on social media, the business of Main Vaapas Aaunga on the conclusion of week 1 was more than opening day.

Main Vaapas Aaunga collects more then opening day on day 7

Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed a movement of sorts where social media users have been widely sharing their positive reviews of the film and have urged others to watch the film on the big screens. Based on the aftermath of India-Pakistan partition, most netizens argued that, like most Imtiaz Ali films, it would not get its due on release, only for people to later classify it as a ‘masterpiece'. Some audience reviews have declared Main Vaapas Aaunga as the ‘most relevant’ movie of the times and are even asking everyone who has watched it on the big screens to motivate 3 more people to catch it.



Owing to a crowded release, Main Vaapas Aaunga took a lukewarm start with ₹1.15 crore. However, a positive word of mouth helped the movie's business grow steadily. In a rare event, on the seventh day of release, Thursday, Main Vaapas Aaunga raked in more than the opening day collection. The Imtiaz Ali film collected ₹2.20 cr. The movie's total collection after a week-long theatrical run is ₹12.25 cr.



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Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film is currently running in theatres.



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