Advertisement

Director Siddharth Anand and actor Hrithik Roshan recently teamed up once again for the highly-anticipated aerial action drama Fighter which made its theatrical debut on January 25, 2024. Garnering favourable reviews, the Hindi film is not only entertaining audiences but also proving to be a box office success.

Where to watch Fighter on OTT?

A report in 123 Telugu revealed that Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for Fighter. While an official announcement is pending, there's a buzz that the film is confirmed to make its OTT debut on Netflix in the last week of March, just before the Holi festival.

More about Fighter

The film has an ensemble cast featuring Deepika Padukone alongside Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Rishabh Sawhney, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Vishal-Shekhar has given their music for Fighter.

How much did the fighter cast charge?

Reports indicate that Hrithik Roshan who played the lead role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Patania aka Patty, earned a salary of Rs 50 crore. Deepika Padukone playing Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, reportedly charged Rs 15 crore for her role. Anil Kapoor who portrays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky in a supporting role, secured Rs 7 crore.

The film was made on a reported budget of Rs 250 crore and also featured Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, who received Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. The storyline of Fighter revolved around Hrithik, Deepika and Anil Kapoor’s characters, all fighting for the country.

Advertisement

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is a tribute to the valour, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. Within three days, Fighter has grossed over Rs 137.5 crore globally and continues to remain strong at the box office.