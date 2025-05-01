Films Releasing On OTT (May 1 To May 4): Costao, Another Simple Favor, Bromance And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies that are slated to release on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV and ZEE5. The films will release over the weekend, and the list will pique your interest. From Nawazuddin Siddique's Costao and Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor to Bromance, the films are available in all genres.

Costao

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is set in the 1990s. It follows a customs officer, Costao Fernandes, who becomes a legend in Goa due to his bravery and tactics. His personal and professional life unravels when he kills a powerful drug lord in self-defence. The movie premiered today, May 1.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Another Simple Favor

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square. A sequel to A Simple Favor, is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Biggest Fan

Cancelled in Hollywood, star Lana Cruz heads to her hometown for a comeback. Enter Polly, her fan-turned-frenemy. Can Lana dodge drama and reclaim her fame? Starring Kate del Castillo, Diana Bovio and Hugo Catalán, the film released today, May 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bromance

The adventure comedy drama, directed by Arun D. Jose, stars Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, Sangeeth Prathap, Mahima Nambiar and Shyam Mohan. The movie was released in the theatres in February, and after three months, it will be released on OTT. It follows Binto, who teams up with his brother Shinto's friends for a thrilling adventure to find him, leading to unexpected twists, discoveries, and unforgettable moments. It is currently streaming.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Robinhood

Heist action comedy, directed by Venky Kudumula, narrates the story of a modern Robin Hood who switches from stealing to protecting, when circumstances make him the reluctant bodyguard of a high-profile client. Starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, the film will premiere on May 2.

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Brown Heart

In this era of heart attacks, two senior doctors travel across India, the UK and the USA to investigate why young South Asians are the most vulnerable. The documentary will release on May 3.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

What Happens Later

Willa and Bill are ex-lovers who will see each other for the first time in years when they both find themselves snowed in, in-transit, at an airport overnight. What happens next is the movie all about. Starring Meg Ryan, David Duchovny and Hal Liggett, the film will release on May 3.