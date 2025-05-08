Films Releasing On OTT (May 8 To May 11): The Diplomat, Robinhood, Bohurupi And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on the OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and SonyLiv, over this weekend. From Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly and John Abraham's The Diplomat to Nithiin's Robinhood, the complete list will pique your interest.

Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar's action comedy, made on the reported budget of ₹270 crore, minted around ₹200 crore worldwide. The film revolves around a gangster named AK "Red Dragon who, after several years in prison, seeks a quiet life with his family. But when his son winds up in jail, he must return to his old ways. It will release in five regional languages - Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam on May 8.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jack

Spy action comedy film written and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, starred Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Prakash Raj. The film released on April 10 to negative reviews, making its way to Netflix. The synopsis of the film reads, "Pablo Neruda is a good at nothing guy who gives a try at everything but fails to master them. His father is concerned on what he would become." The film is currently streaming on the OT platform.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Diplomat

An Indian diplomat tries to repatriate an Indian girl from Pakistan, where she was presumably forced and deceived into marrying against her will. Starring John Abraham, the film will release on May 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bad Influence

An ex-con gets a fresh start when hired to protect a wealthy heiress from a stalker — but their chemistry is hard to resist as they grow closer. Starring Alberto Olmo, Eléa Rochera and Enrique Arce, the film will release on May 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Nonnas

After losing his beloved mother, a man risks everything to honour her by opening an Italian restaurant with actual nonnas — grandmothers — as the chefs. The feel-good film stars Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon and Lorraine Bracco. It will premiere on the streaming giant on May 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ouseppinte Osiyathu

Starring Vijayaraghavan, Hemanth Menon and Dileesh Pothan, the film follows an unexpected family issue that sparks tensions between a father and his sons, compelling them to collectively seek a resolution. Directed by debutant R. J. Sarath Chandran, the film is slated to release on the streaming giant on May 9.

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Bohurupi

Helmed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film follows Bikram, an honest jute mill worker wrongfully imprisoned for murder, who turns to a life of crime after his pleas get ignored. He begins to rob banks in disguise, evading SI Sumanto in a thrilling chase. Starring Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Prodeep Bhattacharya, the film will release on May 9.

Where to watch: ZEE5

A Deadly American Marriage

Murder or self-defence? Told from both sides, this documentary explores the killing of Jason Corbett during a dispute with his wife and her father. The documentary will release on May 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Robinhood

Ram, a young orphan, devises clever plans to rob the wealthy to help financially struggling orphanages. What happens when fate brings him face-to-face with Reena, the daughter of an Australian CEO? Starring Nithiin and David Warner, the film will release on May 10.