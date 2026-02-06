Ghooskhor Pandat: Trouble Mounts For Manoj Bajpyee Starrer, FMC Issues Notice To Neeraj Pandey And Netflix Over 'Unauthorised' Title

Manoj Bajpyaee's Ghooskhor Pandat is facing legal trouble after a writ petition was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release. The plea alleged that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive. Adding to the trouble, Film Makers Combine (FMC) has issued a notice to Neeraj Pandey and Netflix, asking for restraint.

FMC objects to the title Ghooskhor Pandat

In a notice to the film's production house, Friday Story Tellers, FMC stated, "You are a bonafide member of IMPPA. As per our official record, you have not even applied for the title Ghooskhor Pandat. As per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine, you cannot use the title which is unauthorized and not even applied and granted."

The notice asked for an immediate response from the makers and also cautioned them of taking disciplinary action.

FMC also issued a notice to Netflix, highlighting that they didn't seek permission for the title. The notice called the use of the title "illegal". It sought to prevent the streamer from using the aforementioned title for the film.

Advertisement

"We wish to bring in your kind notice that you are releasing a film 'Ghooskhor Pandat produced by Mr Neeraj Pandey of Friday Story Tellers LLP on your esteemed channel Netflix. The title of the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat has not been applied or granted by any of the Producers' Associations. The unauthorized use of the title is illegal as per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine," as per the statement.

All about the petition filed in the Delhi High Court

The plea, filed through Advocate Vineet Jindal, seeks issuance of a writ of mandamus directing authorities to intervene and restrain the streaming of the film, along with other consequential reliefs. According to the plea, Netflix India has announced and promoted the film and circulated promotional material that allegedly links the term "Pandat" with immoral and corrupt conduct.

Advertisement

The petition further argues that the impugned title and content violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution. It claims that the content discriminates against a particular religious and social group, infringes the right to dignity and reputation, and demeans religious and cultural identity linked to faith, rituals and traditions.

The petition has been filed by Mahender Chaturvedi, who describes himself as an Acharya devoted to the study, teaching and propagation of Indian scriptures, philosophy and spiritual traditions.