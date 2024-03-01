Advertisement

Indian superhero film HanuMan made waves globally following its Sankranti release this year. Helmed by writer and director Prasanth Varma, the movie opened to positive responses and earned multiple stars in the Tollywood film industry. Renowned for its stunning visuals and VFX, HanuMan emerged as a benchmark for modern filmmakers who can do quality production within constrained budgets.

What more do we know about HanuMan?

Starring Teja Sajja as the titular character Hanumanthu, HanuMan stands out as India's first superhero film wherein the protagonist harnesses superpowers through Lord Hanuman's Rudhiramani. The plot revolves around hampering the ambitions of the power-hungry antagonist, Michael, who seeks the Rudhiramani to attain superhuman abilities and subsequently gets on a mission to eradicate injustice in his village, Anjanadri.

When and where to watch HanuMan?

The digital streaming rights for HanuMan have been acquired by Zee 5. The film which also stars Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, among others, is set to premiere on March 2 almost two months after January 12 release.

Where Amritha Aiyer assumes the role of his love interest Meenakshi, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar portrays Hanumanthu's sister, Anjamma. The ensemble cast also includes Vennela Kishore, Satya, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty, Koushik Mahata, and Bhanu Prakash.

HanuMan is a collaborative effort spearheaded by writer-director Prasanth Varma and produced by K Niranjan Reddy under the Prime Show Entertainment banner. The film's musical score is composed by Hari Gowra and Krishna Saurabh, with Dasaradhi Sivendra serving as the cinematographer and Saibabu Talari as the editor.

Will there be a sequel to HanuMan?

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Teja recently confirmed, “It's in planning. Coincidentally, Prashant and I, without realising it's Zombie Reddy's anniversary, were discussing the film's sequel."

The actor told us that they don't have anything concrete as of yet but the film is definitely in their mind.