HanuMan's actor-director duo are currently basking in the success of their recently released superhero film and are just an inch away from crossing the ₹300 crore mark. Adding to their celebrations, their first film together Zombie Reddy is celebrating its third anniversary today. On this occasion, when Republic reached out to the film's star Teja Sajja, the actor exclusively confirmed to us planning the film's sequel and also gave an update on the same.

Teja Sajja confirms Zombie Reddy sequel

Talking to Republic, Teja Sajja confirmed that Prasanth Varma and he are planning a sequel to the 2021 film. When asked about it, the actor laughed and admitted, "It's in planning. Coincidentally, Prashant and I, without realising it's Zombie Reddy's anniversary, were discussing the film's sequel."

He added that they don't have anything concrete as of yet but the film is definitely in their mind. He said, "Prasanth is quite occupied now. Actors can do multiple projects at a time but it's difficult for directors. We will figure out a way and start work on it."

Prasanth Varma celebrates 3 years of Zombie Reddy

Taking to his official X handle, filmmaker Prasanth Varma shared a poster of Teja Sajja from the film and wrote, "3 years for #ZombieReddy. From making first zombie movie in tfi to now making the original superhero film, these 3 years have been phenomenal. Zombie Reddy will stand as a special film that gave me immense confidence to deliver big! Grateful to my team for being the pillar of strength and my first critics! Thankful to the audience for the love & support always."