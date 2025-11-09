Haq On OTT: When And Where To Watch Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

Haq On OTT: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam feature in the courtroom drama Haq, directed by Suparn Verma of The Family Man fame. The movie is based on the landmark Shah Bano case verdict and has earned good reviews from fans. While Haq's box office verdict is still awaited, reports circulating online have hinted at its possible OTT release and streaming platform.

When and where will Haq stream?

Haq will follow the standard practice of Hindi movies wrt its OTT debut. There will be a 8-week gap between its theatrical premiere and streaming release. Haq hit the big screens on November 7. It is expected to stream online in December end or early January. The digital streaming rights of the movie have been purchased by Netflix and the platform will stream it in multiple languages.

At the box office, Haq has been faring slow. It has minted less than ₹10 crore in its opening weekend. This is despite the film getting good audience reviews and many praising the lead pair's performances, especially Yami who plays Shazia Bano in Haq, a role inspired by Shah Bano.

Haq is inspired by true events

Featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, Haq is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. Bano had filed a lawsuit in a local court seeking maintenance from her lawyer-husband Mohammad Ahmed Khan after he divorced her in 1978. After a lengthy legal battle, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour in 1985. The verdict by a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court ruled that Muslim women were also entitled to maintenance under the law.

