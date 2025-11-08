Dude On OTT: This Is When Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju Starrer Will Stream Online

Dude On OTT: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju star in the rom-com Dude, which released in cinema halls on October 17, ahead of Diwali. Banking on its festive release and no major competition from other titles, Dude performed well at the box office. Now, as its theatrical run is nearing completion, all eyes are on when and where will Dude premiere on OTT.

The tentative OTT release date of Dude is here

As is the case with South movies, their streaming debut will happen 4 weeks post theatrical release. With Dude, the movie is expected to stream from November 14, soon after 28 days of its big screen run. Netflix has bagged the streaming rights of this film and is expected to host it in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Dude's streaming rights have been purchased by Netflix | Image: X

At the box office, Dude has collected ₹113.25 crore worldwide. With this, Pradeep has delivered three back-to-back hits as the leading actor. His other two movies - Love Today and Dragon - were also hits. His next is Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) opposite Krithi Shetty. The movie will hit the big screens later this year.

What is the story of Dude?

For Minister Adikesavulu (Sarathkumar), his family’s reputation is most important to him. He believes it to be crucial for his political image and voter base. He deeply loves his daughter Kundana (Mamitha Baiju). Adikesavulu’s estranged sister (Rohini) lives in the same village and her son Gagan (Pradeep Ranganathan) loves Amudha (Neha Shetty), but she marries someone else, leaving him heartbroken and confused. Meanwhile, Kundana—his cousin—develops feelings for him and wishes to marry him. Gagan, however, shows no interest.

A still from Dude featuring Mamitha Baiju and Pradeep Ranganathan | Image: X