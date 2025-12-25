Year Ender 2025: Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor's Hug At IIFA To Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's IPL Final Celebration; Celeb Moments That Broke The Internet

Year Ender 2025: Several celebrity moments from off the big screens broke the internet in the past year. Along with the high drama on celluloid, the year was filled with juicy moments and theatrics that kept social media busy throughout. Take a look at the most memorable moments of 2025.

Chris Martin and Dakota at Maha Kumbh 2025

Several celebrities partook in the Maha Kumbh 2025 that happened in Prayagraj. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was among the many celebrities who took a hoy dip in Sangam. He was accompanied by his then-girlfriend Dakota Johnson, with whom he broke up shortly after. Several videos of the duo from their trip surfaced on social media. Chris Martin visited the Maha Kumbh after the British band concluded their India tour on January 26.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's hug at the IIFA awards

In one of the most viral moments of the year, exes Shahid and Kareena Kapoor shared the same stage at the IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur in March. The two stars, who were once one of Bollywood's most loved couples, were seen hugging and chatting as paparazzi captured the rare interaction. Bebo and Shahid were in a relationship in the 2000s and starred together in several films, including Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met. Their on-screen chemistry made them a fan favourite; however, the two parted ways just before Jab We Met was filmed. Reels and clips of the moment between the two actors became the top trend on social media at the time.

Coldplay concert and Astronomer scandal

One of the most memorable moments of the year happened at the Coldplay concert in July at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. The moment between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Head Kristin Cabot spiralled into a full-blown row that ended in resignations and divorces. In the talked about moment, Byron was seen putting his arms around Kristin, and both appeared to quickly hide their faces after realising they were being shown on the big screen. The woman was seen briskly covering her face, while Byron ducked out of sight. Their awkward reaction, as they tried to dodge the camera, fueled speculation of an affair after Chris Martin joked from the stage, "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."

Aamir Khan confirms dating Gauri Spratt at 60

Closer home, Aamir Khan gave the internet something to talk about on his 60th birthday on March 14. During a meet and greet with the media in Mumbai, the Laal Singh Chaddha star introduced the new partner in his life, Gauri Spratt. Since then, each time the actor steps out with his girlfriend, he grabs social media spotlight.

Twinkle Khanna's ‘raat gayi baat gayi’ comment

This year also paved the way for a new celebrity talk show, hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol. In one of the episodes, Janhvi Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar appeared as guests. One particular clip from a game segment on the show caught the attention of social media users. The clip was from the ‘This or That’ segment on the show, in which they were asked if emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity. Kajol and Twinkle Khanna immediately agreed with the statement after downplaying physical cheating in a relationship. The former actress turned author, Twinkle Khanna, who is now married to Akshay Kumar, joked about physical infidelity by saying, “Raat gayi, baat gayi (let bygones be bygones).” Kajol and Karan Johar agreed with her. Social media users criticised the author for justifying cheating.

Ajith Kumar's chest tattoo

Ajith with his family at the Palakkad Temple in Kerala | Image: X

After delivering back-to-back hits with Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar took a short break to focus on his racing career. The actor took time out to embark on a spiritual sojourn with his family. However, it was the actor's tattoo that was revealed to be on his right chest. The tattoo, resembling a diety became the top trend on X following his appearance.



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh debuted the face of their daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went viral for revealing the face of their daughter Dua on the ocassion of Diwali. After much speculation, the toddler was kept away from the public eye for a year after her birth. Post Diwali, Deepika-Ranveer took to Instagram and dropped an adorable post featuring their daughter Dua. The trio looked absolutely stunning in traditional attire, with Dua adorably twinning with her mom in a red suit.

Diljit Dosanjh's debut at MET

2025 was also the year when Indian celebrities shone on the international stage. The Punjabi singer and actor marked his debut at the MET Gala in an elaborate Prabal Gurung creation. His videos from the event, especially one with Shakira, went viral.



Alia Bhatt's graceful handling of fashion faux pas at the Cannes Film Festival



Alia Bhatt made a smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress stunned on the red carpet in a custom-made Gucci saree. In the viral clip, the actress could be seen smiling at the shutterbugs and posing for the paparazzi as she made her way down the red carpet. However, while doing so, her necklace unclasps and is about to come off. However, the actress prevented the diamond necklace from falling on the red carpet by securing it with her hand.

Virat Kohli's celebration of IPL victory with Anushka Sharma

After winning his first IPL trophy with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the star Indian cricketer ran to his wife and actress Anushka Sharma to hug her. Their teary-eyed moment struck a chord with all their fans.



Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's viral performance on Kajra Re