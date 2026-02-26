Ikkis OTT Release Date: Watch Agastya Nanda And Dharmendra's War Film On...

Ikkis OTT Release: Agastya Nanda's biographical war drama has finally made its debut on a digital platform. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie stars Nanda in the titular role of the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal. The film received positive reviews from the audience, but failed at the box office.

When and where to watch Ikkis?

Agastya Nanda's Ikkis is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. They arrived a few weeks ago but were only available for rent. Today, the platform has made it free. The official Instagram page of Prime Video also dropped a new poster announcing the streaming and captioned it as, "A story that made 21 immortal, forever."

Based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, he was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time. The movie also stars Simar Bhatia in her Bollywood debut, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher.

Agastya Nanda calls playing Arun Khetarpal 'most special character'

Agastya is not on social media, so his sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, shared a gratitude note on behalf of her brother on Instagram, thanking the Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra. He shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Ikkis' set and wrote, "This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you Arun Khetarpal....Love, Agastya. (sic)"

Ikkis box office report

The film opened at ₹7.28 crore, despite facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar. As of January 22, the film grossed ₹36.89 crore in India.