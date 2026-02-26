Updated 26 February 2026 at 12:41 IST
Vijay Deverakonda's Mother's Dedication To Rashmika Mandanna's Sliver Glittery Outfit: Viral Moments From ViRosh's Sangeet Ceremony
Videos and photos from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur wedding have been doing the rounds on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26. As per reports, the couple will honour their corss cultural union by getting married in Telugu and Kondava traditions. While fans await photos from their nuptials, clips from the couple's pre-wedding festivities are doing the rounds on social media. They hosted a sangeet ceremony on Wednesday, and the videos from the same are now viral.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda sangeet glimpses flood social media
Despite confirming their wedding via an Instagram post, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have pulled out all stops to ensure there are no leaks from their wedding venue. As per reports, the couple has requested the guests as well as the hotel staff not to share any visuals of them on social media. Despite this, some clips have found their way online.
A now viral photo, claiming to be from the couple's sangeet night, shows Rashmika and Vijay arriving hand-in-hand. The Liger fame looked dapper in an all-black bandhgala, which perfectly complemented the bride's silver attire. In a video, Vijay could be seen greeting the guests at the sangeet ceremony while holding Rashmika.
Also Read: Wedding Of Virosh: PM Modi Congratulates Rashmika-Vijay For New Chapter
Another video shared online claims that Rashmika Mandanna put up a special performance on the song, Angaaro Sa, from her hit movie Pushpa for her husband. Vijay's reaction to the performance is also being widely discussed online. Social media chatter also suggests that Vijay surprised the bride with a performance on Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale from their first movie together, Geetha Govindam (2018).
Also Read: Kalyani Calls Virosh's Love Story Her 'Favourite' | Haldi Ceremony Pics
Advertisement
Another video also shows the groom's mother dedicating a special performance for the couple on the sangeet night. Viral clips show that unseen, mushy pictures of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were used as decoration for the sangeet ceremony.
Also Read: Wedding Of Virosh: Rashmika-Vijay To Tie The Knot In 2 Ceremonies
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 26 February 2026 at 12:40 IST