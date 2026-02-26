Vijay Deverakonda's Mother's Dedication To Rashmika Mandanna's Sliver Glittery Outfit: Viral Moments From ViRosh's Sangeet Ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26. As per reports, the couple will honour their corss cultural union by getting married in Telugu and Kondava traditions. While fans await photos from their nuptials, clips from the couple's pre-wedding festivities are doing the rounds on social media. They hosted a sangeet ceremony on Wednesday, and the videos from the same are now viral.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda sangeet glimpses flood social media

Despite confirming their wedding via an Instagram post, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have pulled out all stops to ensure there are no leaks from their wedding venue. As per reports, the couple has requested the guests as well as the hotel staff not to share any visuals of them on social media. Despite this, some clips have found their way online.



A now viral photo, claiming to be from the couple's sangeet night, shows Rashmika and Vijay arriving hand-in-hand. The Liger fame looked dapper in an all-black bandhgala, which perfectly complemented the bride's silver attire. In a video, Vijay could be seen greeting the guests at the sangeet ceremony while holding Rashmika.



Another video shared online claims that Rashmika Mandanna put up a special performance on the song, Angaaro Sa, from her hit movie Pushpa for her husband. Vijay's reaction to the performance is also being widely discussed online. Social media chatter also suggests that Vijay surprised the bride with a performance on Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale from their first movie together, Geetha Govindam (2018).



