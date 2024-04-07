Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for the release of his film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The movie will debut directly on Netflix on April 12. Ahead of the film’s release, the filmmaker has opened up about the subject matter of the film and what makes it relevant today.

Imtiaz Ali says the subject matter of the film is relevant today

In an interview with Film Companion, Imtiaz Ali opened up about the subject matter of Amar Singh Chamkila. He asserted that he would not worry about people not relating to the film’s story, as everyone would be able to resonate with it. He argued that the story presented a dichotomy that he loved to explore.

He told the publication, “The subject matter has so many things that make him relevant today, that it did not worry me that people would not relate. His life, and the issues in his life make him red-hot relevant right now. For instance, who decides what people should or shouldn't listen to?” He added that the dichotomy of Chamkila’s life makes the film relevant today. He added, “ The fact that Chamkila was so popular at the grassroot level, but was equally at constant threat by that society, was an interesting dichotomy (to explore).”

Diljit Dosanjh talks about his acting career

In a conversation with Film Companion, Diljit talked about what it’s like being an actor. He said, “I believe that acting is not my forte; it's a distinct craft. I feel I lack the necessary qualities to be an actor. If an opportunity arises that aligns with my skills and interests, I do consider it, but my main focus is on playing music."

The actor known for his apparent ease in front of the camera, also admitted to feeling self-conscious at times. Delving further into the topic, Diljit said he frequently loses notice of the cameras' presence and it is just second nature for him now. However, if he ever gets aware of them the performance becomes false and shallow. The chaos of the set, crew, and equipment can sometimes add to the sense of inauthenticity, according to Diljit so the “actors who can negotiate all of this are very exceptional,” said the Crew star.