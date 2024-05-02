Advertisement

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik starrer Kaagaz 2 has finally made its way to OTT after two months of its release. It marks the posthumous film of Kaushik following his death on March 9, 2023. The film which release on March 1 opened to positive reviews from the audience.

When and where to watch Kaagaz 2

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video announcing the premiere of Kaagaz 2 on OTT. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video. So those who didn't watch the film in theatres have a chance to experience the courtroom drama in the comfort of their home. In the video, Anupam can be heard saying," Friends, me and my friend Satish Kaushik's movie Kaagaz 2 has released on Prime Video. The film has found its place in the top 10 list." He requested his fans to watch the film as Kaushik has put his heart and soul into making the film. He concluded by saying, "Enjoy the film, it's thought-provoking… It's an important film of our time. Jai Ho.”

(A poster of Kaagaz 2 | Image: Prime Video)

“Please watch #SatishKaushik ‘s last film #Kaagaz2 on @amazonprime. It is an issue based film. I promise you will like it!” read the caption.

What do we know about Kaagaz 2?

Directed by VK Prakash, the film serves as a sequel to the 2021 biographical comedy film Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi. The sequel is based on Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which permits the right to live, and prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or birthplace. It showcases the struggles of a common man whose right to life is infringed upon by protests and rallies. The film is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain, the film is a joint production of Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.