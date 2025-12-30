Stranger Things 5 Massively Trolled Ahead Of Finale, Netizens Call It 'Game Of Thrones Level Epic Fail'

Stranger Things 5: The once-hit Netflix series is seemingly not so popular anymore as it heads into its finale. The sci-fi action show began in 2016 and quickly topped streaming viewership lists. However, the much-anticipated final season has been a big let down for the fans. From Millie Bobby Brown's alleged lip fillers spoiling Eleven's expressions all throughout to Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) coming out as a homosexual and poor CGI, for various reasons, fans are hating on how the end of Stranger Things is shaping up.

Stranger Things 5 gets review bombed

According to Variety, the recent episodes of Stranger Things have dragged the season’s fan-driven Rotten Tomatoes score from the 70s down to 56%, a stark decline from the show’s previous seasons. On IMDb too, Stranger Things has secured its lowest rating ever for an episode for the latest The Bridge, which features Will coming out as gay in front of his friends.

Stranger Things 5 is the lowest rated season of the show on Rotten Tomatoes | Image: X

The Bridge has become the lowest-rated episode of Stranger Things on IMDb, with a score of 5.4 out of 10. Most IMDb ratings for the show's episodes since its premiere range between 8.6 and 9.2, with the lowest before The Bridge securing 7.8 rating. More than 96,000 users reviewed The Bridge on IMDb, while most other episodes this season have been rated by fewer than 50,000 people. Clearly, enraged fans are unhappy with the plot points in the show and making their displeasure clear on the internet.

What are the criticisms surrounding Stranger Things final season?

Foremost, fans have bashed show creators Duffer Brothers for how Will's coming out scene has been handled. It has been somehow made out to be the most pivotal point of Stranger Things when many just want to see the gang's face-off against supervillain Vecna unfold. While it's not uncommon for shows to be review bombed for homosexuality plots and the extra emphasis on it, viewers clarified that they took no issue with Will’s sexuality, which has been alluded to since the first season. Rather, criticism for the show has emerged from its clunky exposition, painstakingly slow-moving plot and the writing. Memes of Will have also gone viral on social media.

Millie has been bashed for her "expressions" in the show's final season, which many joked are restricted due to her "botox job".

Eleven memes have taken over the internet | Image: X

With reportedly $50-$60 million spent per episode, clips of the shoddy CGI work left fans miffed.

"The girl-bossing in Stranger Things S5 is another example of how this show has fallen off (sic)," read a comment on X about Stranger Things 5 referring to a scene in which Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) takes out highly-trained military personnel.