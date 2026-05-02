Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release: Pradeep Ranganathan-Krithi Shetty's Rom-Com To Stream Online On...

Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date: Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty starrer earned mixed reviews from the audience, which impacted its business. Owing to this, the film is arriving early on OTT.

When and where to watch Love Insurance Kompany?

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the film will premiere on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on May 6. The digital platform announced the same on its official X handle and captioned it as "When it’s old school vs modern rules, of course there’s a high premium."

The film was initially announced untitled in 2019 with Sivakarthikeyan as the lead actor and Lyca Productions producing. However, the project was shelved due to budget concerns. In 2023, it was revived with Pradeep. An announcement by Seven Screen Studios was made that September, and the title was revealed.

All about Love Insurance Kompany

The film offers a glimpse into a sci-fi battle between love and technology. It is set in 2040, where people fall in love through a dating app named LIK, but a man who believes in natural love falls in love with a woman trusting LIK, and he seeks to challenge the system. Apart from Pradeep and Krithi, the film also stars SJ Surya, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri Kishan, Shah Rah and Malavika in key roles.

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The film opened at the box office at ₹9.93 crore worldwide with ₹7.93 crore in India. As of April 20, the film grossed ₹54.37 crore worldwide.

Jointly produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, the music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.