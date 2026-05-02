Hollywood Box Office Collection: Michael Proves To Be A Formidable Opponent For The Devil Wears Prada 2 In India

Michael Vs The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: Hollywood fanatics are spoilt for choice this weekend. Two of the most highly anticipated releases are currently running in theatres together. The Jaafar Jackson-led biopic hit the big screens on April 24, a week before the Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway starrer sequel. Despite its opening day, The Devil Wears Prada 2 minted almost as much as Michael, which is in its eighth day of its theatrical run.

Michael holds steady in the second week of release

Michael has been drawing an Indian audience to housefull theatres ever since its release. The biopic of Michael Jackson has resonated well with domestic cinephiles. Postive word of mouth for the performance and plot, coupled with celebrity endorsements, has led to the staggering collection of the movie in India.

As per Sacnilk, Michael opened to thrilling ₹6 crore. In the first week of its theatrical run, the movie minted ₹26.05 Cr. On the second Friday of release, which coincided with the premiere of several new movies, the Jaafar Jackson starrer raked in ₹3.09 cr. The film has now amassed a total of ₹28.81 cr in India. It must be noted that May 1 saw a rush of releases across languages in India. This has led to a significant decline in the number of Michael's shows, despite which the movie held its fort at the box office.



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The Devil Wears Prada 2's charm finds only a limited audience

The sequel to the 2006 film is also one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. With the OG cast returning, the excitement for the movie increased further. Despite the buzz, the movie found only a limited audience in India. Especially when compared to Michael, the audience for The Devil Wears Prada 2 seems restricted.

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