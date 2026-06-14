Maa Behen: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga's Netflix Dark Comedy Deserved A Theatrical Release, Here's Why

troubledOne of the best Netflix movies of the last few years, Maa Behen, was released on June 4. The Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga starrer has rightly become the second most trending movie on the platform globally. Directed by Suresh Triveni (of Jalsa and Tumhaari Sulu fame), Maa Behen has been unanimously lauded by critics and streamers alike. The dark comedy movie has also dominated social media discourse ever since its release.



After giving the movie a watch on Netflix, one of the thoughts that comes to mind is that the film deserved a big-screen showcase. To be clear, this does not imply that content released directly on OTT is subpar or lacking in any manner. However, there are some movies whose release in cinema halls is not only warranted but also an important precursor for others to come. Here are 5 reasons why Maa Behen deserved to be released on the big screens.

Shared epic moments



There is an unarguable comfort in watching a movie wrapped in a blanket with a snack of choice on the side and at a time that suits you the best. However, while watching Maa Behen, there are moments where you laugh out loud or others where gasps cannot be hidden. This makes you wonder about how the scenes would be received in collective viewing. It makes you wonder about the movie playing in a cinema hall and viewers collectively lauding when Triptii's Jaya throws the roti count on her husband's face, or let out a massive smirk when Madhuri as Rekha justifies wearing a sleeveless blouse simply as a matter of comfort. These are scenes that would have made the movie worth watching on the big screen.

The patriarchy-smashing story

Maa Behen will remind you of films like Haseen Dillruba and Darlings in parts. The witty storyline with over-the-top dramatisations smashes patriarchy one sequence at a time. The plot of the movie is especially relevant in today's times and should have been available to everyone, regardless of whether they have a subscription or not. Staying miles away from being preachy, Maa Behen holds up a clear mirror to society and strips it of all its hypocrisy.



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A BTS shot from the climax of Maa Behen | Image: Triptii Dimri/Instagram

At a time when actresses' waistlines are still given more screentime than their face and the makers take cognisance of it only when there is a massive outrage, Maa Behen is an eye-opener wherein the message is not yelled but woven into the details with nuances that are subtle but too powerful to miss. While the Madhuri Dixit headliner is not without its flaws, it certainly has fewer of them than the recently released movies running in over 3000 screens across the country.

A Triptii Dimri show: Beyond national crush and bhabhi 2

Maa Behen is a Triptii Dimri show through and through. Sadly, the actress has been reduced to the labels of national crush and bhabhi 2 because of her previous theatrical releases. It is in projects like Bullbul, Qala and now Maa Behen that her versatility is on full display. The actress did not just do full justice to the script, but she also delivered a performance that held the audience and left them wanting more. This side of Triptii deserved a big-screen showcase.

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Triptii Dimri plays the role of Jaya, the older daughter and a torubled daughter-in-law | Image: Instagram

Despite the acting legends like Madhuri Dixit and Ravi Kishan being on screen, Dharna Durga, who rose to fame via content creation on Instagram, also stands out. She holds attention where required and quietly retires in the background with her effervescent presence at other times. It is also important for such projects to release in theatres to help increase the paycheques of such younger actresses in times where stars have themselves admitted that salaries are largely defined by box office returns.



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For female led-cinema



Almost 15 years ago, a male superstar of this country justified pay disparity in Bollywood by claiming that women-driven cinema does not usually yield the same return as their male counterparts. Unfortunately, years later, the condition of female-led movies in the Hindi film industry remains largely unchanged. However, once in a while, there comes a movie like Laapataa Ladies and Crew that draws footfalls in theatres.



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Madhuri Dixit plays the role of Rekha, the mother of Sushma (Dharna Durga) and Jaya (Triptii Dimri), a witty nod to a famous washing powder jingle | Image: Instagram

When films like Maa Behen, which are largely well-made and manage to send their point across, hit the big screen, they are likely to draw some audience. This not only benefits the movie in question but also paves the way for more such medium-budget, female-driven cinema. With cast members like Madhuri Dixit, Ravi Kishan, and, to some extent, even Triptii Dimri, the dark comedy could have driven a decent footfall in the cinema. One might even argue that if movies like Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do, Ek Din, O Romeo and Daadi Ki Shaadi were released in theatres, Maa Behen merited a big screen release too.

To fill the genre void

