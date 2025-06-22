Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 17: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Surpasses Raid 2, Becomes Bollywood's Second Highest Grosser Of 2025

Housefull 5 hit the big screens on June 6 and is currently in its third weekend of release. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and boasts an ensemble star cast led by Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. Despite a reduction in screen space owing to the release of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, the comedy movie has maintained a solid hold at the domestic box office and has become the second highest Bollywood grosser of the year.

Housefull 5 becomes the second-highest grosser of 2025



Housefull 5 opened to a decent ₹24 crore. The film raked in ₹127.25 crore in the first week of release. Despite the criticism surrounding the over-sexualisation and objectification of the female characters in the film, the Akshay Kumar starrer managed to hold steady at the ticketing counter.



The film raked in ₹40.85 crore in the second week of release. On the third Friday, Housefull 5 collected ₹2 crore, followed by ₹2.5 crore on Saturday and ₹2.48 crore on Sunday, as per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing. In the 17-day theatrical run, the film has amassed a total of ₹175.08 crore. The fifth instalment in the comedy franchise, Housefull 5, has beaten the collection of Raid 2, which minted ₹173.16 crore in 52 days. The Akshay Kumar-led comedy movie is now behind Chhaava (₹585.7 crore).



Housefull 5 braves Sitaare Zameen Par storm

