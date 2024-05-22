Maidaan On OTT: Ajay Devgn’s Sports-drama Movie Debuts Online After Lukewarm Theatrical Response

Advertisement

Maidaan hit the big screens on April 12, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The film clashed with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While the movie failed to impress the audience in theatres, it is all set to premiere on OTT.

Where to watch Maidaan online?

On May 22, the Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama movie Maidaan has premiered on OTT. The movie is streaming online on Amazon Prime Video. However, as of now, viewers can only access the film on rent. The film is available in Hindi and will soon be available for free for all subscribers to the streaming platform.

Maidaan now premieres on OTT | Image: Screengrab

Maidaan is currently available for a rented price of ₹349. Once rented, the film will be available for 30 days. The OTT premiere of the film comes after nearly 2-months of theatrical release. The film, released on the EID holiday, struggled to cross even ₹50 crore at the domestic box office and raked in only ₹₹ 46.1 Cr, as per Sacnilk.

What is Maidaan about?

Maidaan chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach (1952 and 1962) who revolutionised the sport in India. Due to his contribution and dedication to football, the Indian Football Team was called "Brazil of Asia". In the film, Ajay Devgn plays the titular role of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who put the Indian football team on the global map.

Maidaan has been one of Ajay Devgn 's long-pending films. The film had been in the making since 2019 after its announcement in the same year. Backed by producer Boney Kapoor, the biopic witnessed multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclone Nisarga. After over five years, the film finally hit the big screen on April 12. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.