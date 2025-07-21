Materialists OTT Release Date: Chris Evans-Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal's Rom Com To Stream On Prime Video, But There Is A Catch

Materialists OTT Release Date: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal's romantic comedy drama hit the theatres in June. The film earned positive reviews from the critics and went on to gross $50.4 million worldwide. After over a month of theatrical release, the film is all set to make its digital debut, but there is a catch.

When and where to watch Materialists online?

The romantic-comedy drama is set to make its digital debut on several streaming giants, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google TV/YouTube Movies. Apart from that, the film will also be available on local cable in the US on July 22. But the catch is that it will be available for purchase on demand. Until the movie is made free on digital, the film will continue to play in the selected theatres across the country. This news was confirmed by A24 Films to USA Today.

All about Materialists

Helmed by Celine Song, the film also stars Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland and Louisa Jacobson in key roles. The film is set against the backdrop of New York City's luxury-driven dating culture. It follows a love triangle between a matchmaker, her aspiring actor ex-boyfriend, and a charming millionaire. The project marks Song's second feature following Past Lives (2023).