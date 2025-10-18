Megan 2 On OTT: When And Where To Watch Horror Thriller Online In India

Megan 2 On OTT: Horror thriller Megan released in 2022 and became a hit. The small budget film followed an artificially intelligent doll who develops self-awareness and becomes hostile toward anyone who comes between her and her human companion. Its sequel was immediately greenlit and it released in June this year. However, it failed to recreate the success of the first installment and was panned by critics. Now, Megan 2.0 is all set for streaming in India.

When and where to watch Megan 2.0 online in India?

Megan 2.0 has been available for streaming on Prime Video for sometime but rental charges are applicable on viewing. Now, JioHotstar will stream the film for subscribers without any additional cost. The streamer shared in a post on social media, writing, "The original killer returns… and no one is safe, not even her own kind. M3GAN 2.0 streaming October 27th (sic)." Megan 2.0 will be available in India to watch in Hindi and English come October 27.

Megan 2.0 released in theatres in June this year | Image: X

The logline of the film reads, " Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady, now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules."

This is the second prominent Hollywood horror thriller film that JioHotstar has made available to its subscribers this month. Before Megan 2.0, the streamer premiered Final Destination: Bloodlines on October 16 in multiple languages.