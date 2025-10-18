Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG OTT Release Announced And There's A Surprise For Emraan Hashmi Fans

They Call Him OG On OTT: Pawan Kalyan scored the biggest hit of his career with They Call Him OG. The 90s set gangster drama saw several production delays but finally opened to a thunderous response at the box office. OG is also the highest grossing Telugu movie of the year. After wrapping up its theatrical run, the Sujeeth directorial is now set for its streaming journey.

When and where to watch They Call Him OG on OTT?

Netflix has announced that They Call Him OG will begin streaming on the platform on October 23, which is right after Diwali. The caption to the post read, "Once upon a time in Mumbai, there lived a storm. And now, he’s back (sic)." For Emraan Hashmi's fans, who missed out on watching the movie in cinema halls as it released only in Telugu, the movie will also stream in Hindi on Netflix. Other streaming languages include Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

OG is the highest grossing movie of Pawan Kalyan's career | Image: X

According to reports, the worldwide gross of OG is ₹292.29 crore. This is Pawan Kalyan's second hit in a row this year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which co-stars Bobby Deol.

OG is part of Sujeeth Cinematic Universe

Sujeeth, the director of They Call Him OG, has confirmed that this film is part of his planned Sujeeth Cinematic Universe (SCU). In OG, fans can spot the connection between Pawan Kalyan's Ojas Gambheera and Prabhas' Saaho in the titular 2019 release. It is reported that the director's next with Nani is also part of the SCU.

Pawan Kalyan's OG and Prabhas' Saaho are part of the Sujeeth Cinematic Universe (SCU) | Image: X