Michael B Jordan And Ryan Coogler Movies To Watch On OTT As Sinners Turns Historic Frontrunner At Oscars 2026

Hollywood star Michael B Jordan and director Ryan Coogler's Sinners scripted history at the forthcoming 98th Academy Awards by bagging most Oscar nominations ever for a movie. Sinners is in the running for an Oscar in record 16 categories out of 24. The horror film, which was one of last year's biggest Hollywood blockbusters, beat 14 nominations of All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), to etch its name in record books.

Jordan and Coogler have worked as a duo on several hit and critically acclaimed movies before Sinners. All of Coogler's films feature Jordan in the lead role, except one. In modern day Hollywood, they are considered one of the foremost creative forces driving cinema to newer heights, both in terms of storytelling and execution. Here are some of the movies they have worked together on that you can stream on OTT.

Fruitvale Station

Coogler made his directorial debut in 2013 with the acclaimed biographical drama Fruitvale Station. Jordan features in it in the leading role. The film depicts the last day of the life of Oscar Grant III, a 22-year-old African American from Hayward, California, before he was fatally shot by BART Police in the early morning hours of January 1, 2009. The film is a poignant reminder of racism in the US and how it affects millions.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Creed (2015)

A spin-off of the hit Rocky franchise, Coogler directed Jordan in the role of a lifetime in the boxing drama Creed. The story follows an underdog but talented light heavyweight boxer and the son of world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers in Rocky films) as he braves criticism to emerge as a pro boxer. Jordan's physical transformation to essay the role of a determined boxer is admired even today. Creed went on to become a successful franchise, with Jordan even taking over the directorial reigns for part 3.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Black Panther (2018)

One of the biggest commercial and critical hits in the the MCU and among the few $1 billion grossers in the franchise, Black Panther attained cult popularity for not just Chadwick Boseman's titular role but also Jordan's villainous turn as Erik Killmonger. It was the first MCU film to win an Oscar and the first superhero film nominated for Best Picture. At the 91st Academy Awards, Black Panther won 3 trophies, which remains an untouched record in the MCU even today.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Sinners (2025)

In the vampire horror tale, Jordan plays a double role, nailing both parts with effortless ease. An original story, Sinners has been lauded for its atmospheric horror, tone and cinematography. It has scripted history at Oscars with most nominations ever for a movie and will look to bag trophies now.