Movies Releasing On OTT (April 10 To April 13): Chhaava To Chhorii 2, New Films On Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies that will be releasing on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and SonyLIV. From Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster drama Chhaava and Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii 2 to GV Prakash's Kingston, the complete list will pique your interest.

G20

Starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin, the film follows U.S. President Danielle Sutton, who must defend her family, fellow leaders and the world when the G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa, is taken over by terrorists. The film premiered today, April 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The blockbuster drama is set to premiere on April 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Chhorii 2

Sakshi must rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult while fighting societal malpractices and the horror that continues to haunt her and the young women around her. Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani, the film will release on April 11.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Emmanuelle

In search of a lost pleasure, Emmanuelle travels alone to Hong Kong on a business mission. In the vibrant and sensual global city, she indulges in intense encounters and new experiences. The film stars Noémie Merlant, Will Sharpe and Jamie Campbell Bower in the lead roles. The film is slated to debut on OTT on April 11.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Meet the Khumalos

Two moms — once best friends, now arch-enemies — start a neighborhood war against each other when they find out their kids are head-over-heels in love. Starring Khanyi Mbau, Ayanda Borotho and Jesse Suntele, the movie is set to premiere on April 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pravinkoodu Shappu

It is a black comedy crime thriller starring Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph and Chemban Vinod Jose. The story follows the investigation of a death at a toddy shop. After the shop closed due to rain, 11 people remained inside, drinking and playing cards overnight. By morning, the shop owner, Komban Babu, is found hanging in the center of the shop. What happens next is the film is all about. The movie is set to premiere on April 11. The film will be available in five regional languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Kingston

In Thoovathur, the fishermen believe that their coastal village is cursed as no man returns alive from the sea. Kingston wants to prove it’s a myth and ventures into the sea alone. What happens next? Starring GV Prakash and Divyabharati, the film will release on April 13.