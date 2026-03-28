Movies Releasing On OTT April 2026: Sitaare Zameen Par, Vadh 2, Feel My Voice, Tu Yaa Main, 18th Rose And More Titles To Binge-watch

March 2026 is coming to a close, and we are preparing to enter a new chapter in April 2026. If you don't have plans for the rest of the month, we have compiled a list of movies releasing on OTT platforms to help you plan your days. The list includes a variety of titles from different genres and languages, featuring films like Sitaare Zameen Par, Vadh 2, and Feel My Voice. Take a look at the list and plan your weekend accordingly.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

The spy action comedy film, directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, marked the return of Imran Khan on the big screen after 10 years. The synopsis of the film reads, "After learning he was born in India, a clumsy but ambitious British spy embarks on a mission to Goa and stumbles into a dangerous criminal rivalry." The film stars Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade. It will stream on April 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sitaare Zameen Par

Helmed by RS Prasanna, the sports drama stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The story follows Gulshan Arora (played by Aamir Khan), a basketball coach whose life takes an unexpected turn after a drunk-driving incident lands him in community service. As part of his sentence, he is assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players for a basketball tournament. It will release on April 3.

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Where to watch: SonyLIV

Vadh 2

Helmed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the sequel stars Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Kumud Mishra and Yogita Bihani in pivotal roles. In the first instalment, Shambhunath (Sanjay Mishra) and Neena (Manju) try to cover up the murder of a loan shark who is troubling them. In the sequel, while the cast returns, they essay different characters. However, the movie is set in the same universe and explores the philosophical distinction between ‘hatya’ (murder) and ‘vadh’ (slaughter). It will premiere on April 3.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Feel My Voice

It is a 2026 Italian musical drama film starring Sarah Toscano as Eletta, a hearing teenager in a deaf family who pursues a singing career. The film follows her journey to a music school while balancing her passion with family. It will premiere on April 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run

It is a comedy film based on the popular television show of the same name. Directed by Shashank Bali, the film stars Ravi Kishan and Mukesh Tiwari in lead roles, with Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti), Rohitashv Gour (Tiwari), Shubhangi Atre (Angoori), and Vidisha Srivastava in supporting roles. It will premiere on April 3.

Where to watch: ZEE5

18th Rose

A Philippine coming-of-age romantic drama film helmed by Dolly Dulu stars Xyriel Manabat and Kyle Echarri. It is about a spirited teen dreaming of the perfect debut, and in the wake of this, she makes a deal with a lonely newcomer. The film will premiere on April 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Tu Yaa Main

The film revolves around social media influencers portrayed by Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile. It will premiere on April 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

O'Romeo

starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara (played by Shahid) and his romantic alliance with Afsha (played by Triptii). It will be available for free on April 10.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Toaster

Helmed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The story follows a stingy man (played by Rajkumar) who becomes obsessed with a toaster he gifted to a newlywed couple. What follows next is a chain of mishaps involving murder and mayhem. It will be released on April 15.

Where to watch: Netflix

Assi

Starring Taapsee Pannu, the plot follows the story of a lawyer who takes on a case involving sexual assault and her journey to seek justice for her client. The film not only focuses on the sexual assault case but also offers a deep insight into the legal process and court hearings. The film is expected to premiere on April 17.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Do Deewane Seher Mein

Helmed by Ravi Udyawar, this romantic comedy drama stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film follows the journey of Shashank and Roshni, two young professionals with completely different personalities. Roshni practically approaches life, while Shashank believes in romance. Will their paths meet? Watch the film to know. The film is expected to make its digital debut on April 17.