'Didn't Smoke But...': Paresh Rawal Reacts To Fan's Praise Of His Ajit Doval-Inspired Role in Uri: The Surgical Strike Amid Dhurandhar 2 Buzz

Before R. Madhavan portrayed the role of the Head/Director of the Intelligence Bureau in Dhurandhar, Paresh Rawal essayed the Ajit Doval-based role in Aditya Dhar's directorial debut, Uri: The Surgical Strikes (2019). A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to appreciate Rawal's performance in the film. The veteran actor has now responded to the praise.

Paresh Rawal reacts to fan comparing his Uri role with R Madhavan's role in Dhurandhar

On March 27, a netizen shared a scene featuring Paresh Rawal in Uri: The Surgical Strikes with the caption, “I quite liked @SirPareshRawal as Ajit Doval in Uri: The Surgical Strike! Except that they didn’t show him smoking in the film.” Reacting to the words of affirmation, the veteran actor shared the post and wrote back, “Yes, didn't smoke but only broke the phones".



The ‘smoking’ reference seems to be a direct link to R. Madhavan's character in Dhurandhar, who was seen lighting up a cigarette in almost every scene. The actor plays the role of Ajay Sanyal, Head/Director of the Intelligence Bureau in the Ranveer Singh directorial, and it remains unconfirmed if the part is based on India's NSA Ajit Doval.



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When Paresh Rawal defended Dhurandhar

Paresh Rawal has been vocal about his appreciation for the Dhurandhar franchise ever since its release. A few days earlier, the veteran actor got into a tiff with an RJ over her opinions about the Aditya Dhar directorial. The RJ took to his X (account to share a sarcastic review of Dhurandhar 2. To this, the Hera Pheri actor mentioned, “Your job as a stupid reporter is secured. Nobody wants it (sic).” The RJ corrected him and wrote, “Get your facts right. I am not a reporter. You are just an actor, hugely distant from your art in real life.”



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