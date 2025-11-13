Updated 13 November 2025 at 09:19 IST
Streaming On OTT This Weekend: Delhi Crime 3, Last Samurai Standing, Inspection Bungalow And More Web Series To Binge-watch
From Delhi Crime Season 3 and Last Samurai Standing to Inspection Bungalow, check out the complete list of web series releasing over the weekend on OTT.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5. From Delhi Crime Season 3 and Last Samurai Standing to Inspection Bungalow, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.
Delhi Crime Season 3
The upcoming season introduces Huma Qureshi as a gritty antagonist. Shefali Shah is reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS, and Jaya Bhattacharya is reprising her role as Vimla Bharadwaj. The show will stream today, November 13.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Beast In Me
Starring Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys and Brittany Snow, the story revolves around a famous author who is pulled into a mind game by her powerful new neighbour, who is also likely a murderer. It will stream today, November 13.
Advertisement
Where to watch: Netflix
Last Samurai Standing
Based on the novel of the same name written by Shogo Imamura, the Japanese series is set in the late 19th century during the Meiji period. It takes place at the Tenryūji Temple in Kyoto. The series features Junichi Okada, Yumia Fujisaki and Kaya Kiyohara in lead roles. It will stream today, November 13.
Advertisement
Where to watch: Netflix
Inspection Bungalow
A man is tasked with finding a location for the Aravangad Police Station, and he settles on the Forest Inspection Bungalow, which is rumoured to be haunted. It will stream on November 14.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The Crystal Cuckoo
A young doctor hoping to learn more about her heart donor arrives in a snow-clad mountain town. However, what she discovers during her stay leaves her in shock. From decades of mysterious tragedies, a family with secrets to a baby's disappearance, will she be able to resolve the mystery? The series will stream on November 14.
Where to watch: Netflix
Twinkling Watermelon
It is a Korean series starring Ryeoun, Choi Hyun-wook, Seol In-ah, and Shin Eun-soo. The story revolves around a CODA boy born with a natural talent for music. He fights with his father to pursue his dream of becoming a guitarist. It will stream on November 14.
Where to watch: Netflix
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 09:19 IST