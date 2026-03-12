Updated 12 March 2026 at 10:05 IST
Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Made In Korea, Zootopia 2, The Family McMullen, Funky And More To Watch
From Made In Korea and Zootopia 2 to Couple Friendly, check out the complete list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend.
Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. The list includes interesting titles from various genres and languages, including Made In Korea, Zootopia 2, Couple Friendly and The Family McMullen. If you are not planning to step out this weekend, then binge-watch these movies from the comfort of your home.
Made In Korea
Tamil-language romantic drama Made in Korea, directed by Ra Karthik and headlined by Priyanka Mohan, has skipped theatrical release and will debut directly on OTT on March 12.
Where to watch: Netflix
Pookie
Tamil movie Pookie, exploring Gen Z romance and relationship issues, will debut directly on OTT on March 12. It will be available in multiple languages online.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Couple Friendly
Telugu romantic drama Couple Friendly stars Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi. After a decent run at the box office, the movie is expected to stream from March 13.
Where to watch: Netflix
Funky
Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar star in the Telugu rom-com Funky. After faring poorly at the box office, the movie is set to stream from March 13.
Where to watch: Netflix
Zootopia 2
Hollywood's top-grossing movie last year, animated feature Zootopia 2, is all set to begin its streaming journey from March 13.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi
Written and directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, the film stars Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles. Zee5 is all set to premiere Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi from March 13 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Where to watch: Zee5
The Family McMullen
It is a follow-up to Edward Burns’ family drama The Brothers McMullen. Three Irish American brothers from New York return on March 15.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
