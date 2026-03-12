Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Made In Korea, Zootopia 2, The Family McMullen, Funky And More To Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. The list includes interesting titles from various genres and languages, including Made In Korea, Zootopia 2, Couple Friendly and The Family McMullen. If you are not planning to step out this weekend, then binge-watch these movies from the comfort of your home.

Made In Korea

Tamil-language romantic drama Made in Korea, directed by Ra Karthik and headlined by Priyanka Mohan, has skipped theatrical release and will debut directly on OTT on March 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pookie

Tamil movie Pookie, exploring Gen Z romance and relationship issues, will debut directly on OTT on March 12. It will be available in multiple languages online.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Couple Friendly

Telugu romantic drama Couple Friendly stars Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi. After a decent run at the box office, the movie is expected to stream from March 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

Funky

Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar star in the Telugu rom-com Funky. After faring poorly at the box office, the movie is set to stream from March 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

Zootopia 2

Hollywood's top-grossing movie last year, animated feature Zootopia 2, is all set to begin its streaming journey from March 13.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Written and directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, the film stars Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles. Zee5 is all set to premiere Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi from March 13 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Where to watch: Zee5

The Family McMullen

It is a follow-up to Edward Burns’ family drama The Brothers McMullen. Three Irish American brothers from New York return on March 15.