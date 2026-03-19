Updated 19 March 2026 at 13:38 IST
Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man, Border 2, Wicked, Seetha Payanam And More To Watch
From Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and Border 2 to Wicked: For Good, check out the complete list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies that are releasing on OTT this weekend. From Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and Border 2 to Wicked: For Good, the list included highly anticipated movies from various genres and languages.
The Housemaid
Sydney Sweeney’s hit mystery thriller The Housemaid will be available online in India from March 19. Its superhit verdict has already spawned a sequel.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Landlord
The Kannada period action drama Landlord, starring and directed by Duniya Vijay, premieres on March 19 after completing its theatrical run with mixed reviews. Set in 1980s rural Karnataka, the film is a gritty, character-driven tale and is sure to find audiences on OTT.
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Where to watch: ZEE5
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
The spin-off movie based on the popular crime series Peaky Blinders is all set to premiere this week. Apart from Cillian Murphy's return as Tommy Shelby, Barry Keoghan joins the franchise in a pivotal role. It will debut on OTT on March 20.
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Where to watch: Netflix
Border 2
Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan gave Bollywood its first hit in 20206 in Border 2. After its theatrical run has wound up, it will debut on OTT on March 20.
Where to watch: Netflix
Seetha Payanam
The romantic road drama stars Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra in lead roles. The film follows a chef who discovers that her trip's delay saved her from a fatal accident. She sets out on a journey to thank the strangers who inadvertently rescued her. It will release on March 20.
Where to watch: SunNXT
Wicked: For Good
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's live-action adaptation of the musical will see the release of its second installment, Wicked: For Good, on March 21.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang
BTS will livestream a global comeback concert on March 21, featuring all seven members performing together. This is the first time in nearly four years that the bandmates have reunited.
Where to watch: Netflix
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Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 13:38 IST