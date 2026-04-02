Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Sitaare Zameen Par, Vadh 2, Five Nights At Freddy's 2, Vadam And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is the release of movies set to release on OTT, including ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLIV and JioHotstar, this weekend. From Sitaare Zameen Par and Vadh 2 to Five Nights At Freddy's 2, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan’s 2025 theatrical hit will finally make its OTT debut on SonyLIV on April 3, nearly 10 months after its cinema release. The movie was available on YouTube on a pay-per-view model, but will now be available for free streaming for app subscribers.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Vadh 2

The intense and thrilling crime drama starring Bollywood stalwarts Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta earned mixed reviews during its theatrical run. Unlike the first installment, Vadh 2 did not enjoy a good run in theatres either. However, it will look to find more audiences after its OTT debut on April 3.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run

The big screen adaptation of the hit TV serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain saw its release in February. It received mixed reviews and fared poorly at the box office. Now that its streaming journey is set to begin on April 3, it hopes to find more audiences.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

Vadam

Tamil-language action comedy family drama Vadam could not fare well at the box office, and after completing its theatrical run, is all set for an OTT launch. It will be available for viewing from April 3.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Mrithyunjay

Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Baby Uha and more star in this whodunit thriller about a killer and a journalist. The Telugu language film will stream from April 4 in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Where to watch: Netflix

Five Nights At Freddy's 2

It is a Hollywood supernatural horror movie which is based on video games. The sequel to the 2023 hit premiered in cinema halls in December last year and will stream online from April 5.